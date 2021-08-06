Mid Level Software Engineer Python at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Mid-Level Software Engineer (Python) required by an innovative ecommerce platform to help develop, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You are self-starter who is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team [URL Removed] systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Work closely with other engineers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Computer Science Degree.

Minimum 2 to 3 years experience

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

Experience with REST, Python and Linux.

Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.

Nice to have:

Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, Lambdas, CloudWatch).

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

