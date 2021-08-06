Mobile Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing Retail Analytics Tech Company in Joburg urgently seeks a critical-thinking & solutions-driven Mobile Developer whose core focus with be developing Android applications and ensuring their integration with back-end services. You will require Matric/Grade 12, a BSc. Computer Science Degree or equivalent will prove beneficial, strong Android SDK being able to deal with different screen sizes, Android UI design principles, patterns & standard methodologies, RESTful APIs, experience with offline storage, threading & performance tuning, able to design apps around natural user interfaces such as touch, familiar with gyroscopes and accelerometers & tech tools including Git, Retrofit, OKHTTP, Retrolambda, GSON, SQLCipher, Logback, Robolectric, Espresso, Junit & [URL Removed] Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code. Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code. Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application. Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs. Help maintain code quality, organisation, and [URL Removed] 12,
ATTRIBUTES:
- Verbal Communication.
- Problem solving.
- Adaptability.
