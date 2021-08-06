PHP Developer (MSQL_MySQL) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai seeks an adventurous PHP Developer able to efficiently prepare proof-of-concepts for new technologies and designs. You will help develop an industry-leading policy and fund administration platform to service Clients, Brokers, Managers and Administrators. The ideal candidate requires a BSc. in Computer Science / Information Systems or other relevant tertiary qualification and any additional Systems, Tech, Management or Dev qualification will be considered. Must-Haves include MSSQL, MySQL & PHP skills. You will also require Bootstrap, JS, Laravel, knowledge of CI practices such as Unit / Integration / Regression Testing, Continuous Deployment, Issue and Workflow Tracking and Configuration Management. Experience with financial and / or insurance products or systems, .Net stack and C# experience will be hugely [URL Removed] with the architecture, design and development of a cutting-edge policy and fund administration platform operating in both web and mobile environments.

Ensure day-to-day operation and maintenance of the systems.

Implementation and testing of new services, features, product offerings and facilities.

Active ongoing professional career progression, with the active support of Team Leads and management.

Adherence to, and refinement of, development processes and governance, always striving for best practise.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification(s), such as Bachelor of Science (Computer Science, Information Systems).

Any additional Systems, Technology, Management or Development qualifications will be considered.

Must-Haves

MSSQL, MySQL and PHP.

Other –

Web frameworks and responsive design, specifically using Bootstrap, JS and Laravel.

.Net stack and C# experience a plus; experience in other languages and technologies will also be considered

Working knowledge of web and network security issues as well as basic practises.

Knowledge of CI practises, such as Unit / Integration / Regression Testing, Continuous Deployment, Issue and Workflow Tracking, and Configuration Management for multiple environments.

Experience with financial and / or insurance products or systems is a strong plus, such as unit trusts, endowments, life / term certain / living annuities, tax-free savings accounts and umbrella funds.

Good organisational and presentation skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter who is willing to take on responsibility for a wide array of tasks in a small, ambitious company.

Wide reader with a working knowledge of numerous relevant areas of Technology and Software Development practises and trends.

Analytical thinker with creative problem-solving skills.

Able to work in a team and foster and positive and enthusiastic culture.

Ability to multitask, and work under pressure at times.

Honesty, integrity and mutual respect for co-workers.

Good written and oral communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

