Ruby on Rails Developer (x2) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you consider yourself forward-thinking, bursting with innovative ideas and always ready for a hands-on coding challenge then a fast-paced eCommerce Platform wants you as their next Ruby on Rails Developer. You will be required to be passionate about exceptional product design and be a user-friendly experience advocate. You must be comfortable running an Agile process and communicating with stakeholders even in the absence of a Product Manager. You will require 3+ years Ruby on Rails, 1+ years Sketch/Azure/InVision, 1+ years experience on managing server platforms such as Heroku, can easily write SQL, fluent in at least 1 JavaScript framework preferably [URL Removed] skilled in HMTL, SCSS and an expert with modern Git workflow. If you have an interest in learning Ruby on Rails then please also [URL Removed] new features and maintain existing ones across all company systems.

Manage and oversee a consistent Agile development process with a strong velocity to keep up with new product development needs.

Keep our codebase at a high-test coverage rate and near-perfect uptime.

Build a strong UX / product function that drives new product development and existing product optimisation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Comfortable running an Agile process and communicating with stakeholders, even without a Product Manager.

Experience in wireframes and knowledge of Product Design.

3+ Years of Ruby on Rails experience.

1+ Years of experience in Design programmes such as Sketch/Azure or InVision.

1+ Years of systems administration experience, including managing servers on a platform such as Heroku.

Fluency with data and databases. Easily write SQL.

Fluency with at least one front-end Javascript framework, preferably [URL Removed] in HTML, SCSS.

Expert in a modern Git workflow, with issues, pull requests, CI, and code review.

Youll stand out if you:

Have a Design, Product Management, or Data background.

Have a strong passion for the AgriTech Space.

Love contributing to non-tech areas of the business, such as new product development and design, UX, or

analytics.

