Senior Database Support Administrator (Oracle)

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Be responsible for the installation, configuration and upgrading of Oracle server software, i.e. the enterprise business suite (EBS) application (R12.2) and database (11g, 12c and 19c).
- Participate in the establishment and maintenance of database standards and procedures, in accordance with the information technology (IT) governance within the companys Business Solutions and Technology Department (BSTD).
- Work independently to deliver outputs that meet the turnaround time and quality standards expected by business. (This includes the design of databases, the management of physical database structures, and the resolution of database-related incidents).
- Display an ability to provide solutions and approaches to database-related problems (barring those of high complexity and risk).
- Provide management information for reporting on the quality, turnaround times and impact of database deliverables.
- Stay current with Oracle developments, and conduct research into new database technologies that would benefit or enhance the database administration function within the company.
- Perform database backups and restoration (as per schedule) so that all data is recoverable, even in emergency situations (disaster recovery).
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Bachelors degree in IT or Computer Science, or an equivalent qualification;
- At least 810 years of work experience that includes being progressively more responsible for Oracle server Database administration and related technologies;
- Previous exposure to Oracle Weblogic and other middleware technologies;
- Being well-versed in Active Directory (AD) utilities;
- Knowledge of concurrent managers;
- Knowledge of how to monitor and configure workflow;
- Expertise in recovery manager (RMAN) as well as hot and cold backups; and
- Previous exposure to Oracle server and other database management systems.