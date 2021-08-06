Senior React Native Developer (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a Senior React Native Developer is urgently sought by a leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations to join its Joburg team. Your core role will be to help modernize/refresh the latest app which is currently build on an old React Native version with many outdated libraries. You will also be expected to handle large amounts of API calls and improve some of the code quality. You will require a portfolio which includes at least a few technically intricate app builds not just demo apps like Instagram clones. The tech stack being used includes React Native, Redux, RN-Navigation for routing, platform integrations (Google Maps, Firebase, Appsflyer), React Query. Please note this is a Contract role.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position