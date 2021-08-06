Solution Architect (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations urgently seeks a technically creative & forward-thinking Solution Architect to fill a 12-Month Contract role. Your core role will be to oversee the definition of the as-is and target solutions architecture to achieve and maintain these architectures and reasonably document and communicate to all. You will require a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Information System or equivalent field or work experience, 5+ years experience in a similar role or Technology Management role, proficiency with IT technologies including Cloud, understand large-scale enterprise-wide solutions and environments, possess strong presentation skills and be able to drive decisions, resolve conflict & ensure follow through. Remote work on offer.REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent education or work experience.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years of experience related to Solution Architecture or Technology Management roles, or similar.

Proficiency with IT technologies including Cloud.

Experience and understanding of large-scale enterprise-wide solutions and environments required.

Demonstrated ability to communicate the complexities of technical programs.

Acknowledged for driving decisions collaboratively, resolving conflicts, and ensuring follow through with exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Presentation skills with a high degree of comfort with both large and small audiences (Senior Executives, management, and Developers).

Advantageous

Certification in Architecture Standards and Cloud Architecture (AWS, Azure, etc.).

