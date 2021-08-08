Technical and IT Security Analyst

Job Purpose/Summary:
- To ensure appropriate computer systems access across multiple platforms;
- To assist in the identifying and management of risks and ensure compliance with the organisation’s security policies and procedures;
- To contribute to the appropriate use of computers/software/systems and educate employees about their information technology security responsibilities;
- To act as a primary contact for all user and primarily JDEdwards application security requirements;
- To ensure accurate and effective security setups and records for all applications and platforms;
- To provide security/technical reports to business;
- To ensure that the AllOut Security software is properly configured and working optimally;
- To train and mentor fellow team members to ensure that there is continuity;
- To assist with internal and external security audit reviews; and
- To provide an effective service to the business.
Job Requirements
- Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient);
- B Degree in Information Technology or equivalent;
- A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in Risk and Information Security.
Desired Skills:
- Risk and Information Security
- IT Security
- Technical Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree