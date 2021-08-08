Technical and IT Security Analyst

Aug 8, 2021

Job Purpose/Summary:

  • To ensure appropriate computer systems access across multiple platforms;
  • To assist in the identifying and management of risks and ensure compliance with the organisation’s security policies and procedures;
  • To contribute to the appropriate use of computers/software/systems and educate employees about their information technology security responsibilities;
  • To act as a primary contact for all user and primarily JDEdwards application security requirements;
  • To ensure accurate and effective security setups and records for all applications and platforms;
  • To provide security/technical reports to business;
  • To ensure that the AllOut Security software is properly configured and working optimally;
  • To train and mentor fellow team members to ensure that there is continuity;
  • To assist with internal and external security audit reviews; and
  • To provide an effective service to the business.

Job Requirements

  • Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient);
  • B Degree in Information Technology or equivalent;
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in Risk and Information Security.

Desired Skills:

  • Risk and Information Security
  • IT Security
  • Technical Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging
  • 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position