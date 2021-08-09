Desktop Engineer

We have a position available for a Desktop support engineer based in Paarl, Western Cape. The candidate must be an excellent communicator in both Afrikaans and English; willing to grow and learn; and have the ability to install and configure IP CCTV systems.

Minimum Job Requirements:

Certificate or National Diploma in IT.

A+ and N+ an advantage.

1- 3 years relevant work experience

Experience in networks, applications like MS Office, Google Classroom and Operating Systems such from Windows 10.

Active Directory knowledge.

Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.

Basic understanding of network services, eg email/ internet firewall Proxy

Key Job Functions:

Diagnose and troubleshoot network and desktop (and related IT devices) problems.

Create and manage asset register for various IT devices.

Install and configure OS, drivers, and applications.

Install and perform minor repairs to hardware, software, or peripheral equipment, following design or installation specifications

End user account set up and configuration.

Perform preventive IT maintenance and security activities.

Support network and stand-alone printers.

Ensure all IT related operations run smoothly.

Ensure compliance with company IT security rules.

Perform daily and weekly back-ups and updates.

Install and configure IP CCTV equipment

Competencies:

Troubleshooting and problem solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English

Accurate information gathering and analysis.

Perseverance.

Must have own transport

No criminal record

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MS Office

Google Classroom

IP networking

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an ICT and Converged Technology service provider based in the Winelands, Western Cape. We provide full-stack ICT services, complex IP CCTV and perimeter intrusion detection solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

mobile phone allowance

Internet Allowance

