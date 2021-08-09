Desktop Engineer

Aug 9, 2021

We have a position available for a Desktop support engineer based in Paarl, Western Cape. The candidate must be an excellent communicator in both Afrikaans and English; willing to grow and learn; and have the ability to install and configure IP CCTV systems.

Minimum Job Requirements:

  • Certificate or National Diploma in IT.
  • A+ and N+ an advantage.
  • 1- 3 years relevant work experience
  • Experience in networks, applications like MS Office, Google Classroom and Operating Systems such from Windows 10.
  • Active Directory knowledge.
  • Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.
  • Basic understanding of network services, eg email/ internet firewall Proxy

Key Job Functions:

  • Diagnose and troubleshoot network and desktop (and related IT devices) problems.
  • Create and manage asset register for various IT devices.
  • Install and configure OS, drivers, and applications.
  • Install and perform minor repairs to hardware, software, or peripheral equipment, following design or installation specifications
  • End user account set up and configuration.
  • Perform preventive IT maintenance and security activities.
  • Support network and stand-alone printers.
  • Ensure all IT related operations run smoothly.
  • Ensure compliance with company IT security rules.
  • Perform daily and weekly back-ups and updates.
  • Install and configure IP CCTV equipment

Competencies:

  • Troubleshooting and problem solving skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English
  • Accurate information gathering and analysis.
  • Perseverance.
  • Must have own transport
  • No criminal record

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • MS Office
  • Google Classroom
  • IP networking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an ICT and Converged Technology service provider based in the Winelands, Western Cape. We provide full-stack ICT services, complex IP CCTV and perimeter intrusion detection solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • mobile phone allowance
  • Internet Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position