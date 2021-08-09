Desktop Engineer

We have a position available for a Desktop support engineer based in Paarl, Western Cape. The candidate must be an excellent communicator in both Afrikaans and English; willing to grow and learn; and have the ability to install and configure IP CCTV systems.
Minimum Job Requirements:
- Certificate or National Diploma in IT.
- A+ and N+ an advantage.
- 1- 3 years relevant work experience
- Experience in networks, applications like MS Office, Google Classroom and Operating Systems such from Windows 10.
- Active Directory knowledge.
- Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.
- Basic understanding of network services, eg email/ internet firewall Proxy
Key Job Functions:
- Diagnose and troubleshoot network and desktop (and related IT devices) problems.
- Create and manage asset register for various IT devices.
- Install and configure OS, drivers, and applications.
- Install and perform minor repairs to hardware, software, or peripheral equipment, following design or installation specifications
- End user account set up and configuration.
- Perform preventive IT maintenance and security activities.
- Support network and stand-alone printers.
- Ensure all IT related operations run smoothly.
- Ensure compliance with company IT security rules.
- Perform daily and weekly back-ups and updates.
- Install and configure IP CCTV equipment
Competencies:
- Troubleshooting and problem solving skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English
- Accurate information gathering and analysis.
- Perseverance.
- Must have own transport
- No criminal record
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- MS Office
- Google Classroom
- IP networking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
We are an ICT and Converged Technology service provider based in the Winelands, Western Cape. We provide full-stack ICT services, complex IP CCTV and perimeter intrusion detection solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- mobile phone allowance
- Internet Allowance