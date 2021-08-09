MS BI Developer

THIS IS A 12 MONTH CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY
Must have a minimum of 5yrs+ experience in such a senior role.
The incumbent will need to be familiar with development best practices and be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues.
Will need to be able to offer to offer assistance and advice to other developers in the team and review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team. Incumbent will need to perform peer reviews and code reviews on development tasks completed by other developers in the team and be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS.
Efficiency and Effectiveness
- Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations
- Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses
- Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies
- Re-engineer and optimise existing data sourcing routines
- Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable
- Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications
Innovation
- Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
- Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources
Analysis
- Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces
- Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements
- Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
- Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem.
Testing
- Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
- Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated
- Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft SSIS
- Development Business Intelligence
- SSRS Development
- data flows
- system integration testing
- test scripting
- source to target data mapping
- sourcing data
- dashboards & reports
- SQL Server
- design ETL processes
- TFS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Enterprise-size, financial services client