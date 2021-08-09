MS BI Developer

THIS IS A 12 MONTH CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

Must have a minimum of 5yrs+ experience in such a senior role.

The incumbent will need to be familiar with development best practices and be able to troubleshoot technical and performance issues.

Will need to be able to offer to offer assistance and advice to other developers in the team and review technical specifications drawn up by other developers in the team. Incumbent will need to perform peer reviews and code reviews on development tasks completed by other developers in the team and be comfortable with SQL Server stored procedures, SSIS, SSRS and TFS.

Efficiency and Effectiveness

Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations

Design and develop data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and reports, sourcing data, mainly from various sources including Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses

Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies

Re-engineer and optimise existing data sourcing routines

Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed is accurate and reliable

Understand business processes and data and be able to translate requirements into technical specifications

Innovation

Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money

Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

Analysis

Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces

Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements

Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done

Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem.

Testing

Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly

Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated

Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SSIS

Development Business Intelligence

SSRS Development

data flows

system integration testing

test scripting

source to target data mapping

sourcing data

dashboards & reports

SQL Server

design ETL processes

TFS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Enterprise-size, financial services client

