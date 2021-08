Adapt IT CEO resigns

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala has resigned from the company with effect from 6 August 2021.

In May, Shabalala was granted a three-month leave of absence to attend to personal matters.

At the time, Shabalala was facing accusations of violent behaviour and had also recently suffered family tragedy.

Tiffany Dunsdon will continue in her role as interim CEO, and a new, permanent replacement will be announced soon