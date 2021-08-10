Business Analyst

Calling all out of the box thinkers! People able to take initiative and work across all spectrums of the SDLC. This exciting opportunity in financial services is CALLING! Your four years + experience in Business Analysis is key to this role

Key Performance Areas:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

Requirements Analysis

Solution Assessment and Validation

Life Cycle Management

Functional Competencies:

Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.

Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

Experience working in a scrum development process.

Problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Qualifications:

3-year relevant tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Please note that this is a hybrid work from home/ in office role.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and flexible working hours

