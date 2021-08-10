Calling all out of the box thinkers! People able to take initiative and work across all spectrums of the SDLC. This exciting opportunity in financial services is CALLING! Your four years + experience in Business Analysis is key to this role
Key Performance Areas:
- Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration
- Requirements Analysis
- Solution Assessment and Validation
- Life Cycle Management
Functional Competencies:
Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.
Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
Experience working in a scrum development process.
Problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Qualifications:
3-year relevant tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
Please note that this is a hybrid work from home/ in office role.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and flexible working hours