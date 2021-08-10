Business Intelligence Manager

Responsibilities:
- Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
- Project planning, specification, and execution
- Management of BI staff which includes permanent Mweb employees as well as contractors from iOCO
- Administration of the BI contract with iOCO. Prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded, schedule training and updates of BI infrastructure
- Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used
- Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
- Mentoring BI staff
Requirements:
- A tertiary degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Systems, Statistics or other affiliated numerical sciences
- At least 2 years’ experience in managing a BI Team
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience of working with business in an information providing context supporting business issues and problems with intelligence, presenting data in a meaningful and user-friendly way, interpreting results of reports to a business audience
- At least 6 years experience in transforming data into intelligence manipulating data, creating transformations, analysing data, creating reports or dashboards
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience of data systems, data structures and data models
- Extensive experience in troubleshooting data issues, and dealing with data quality issues
- Extensive experience in creating reports using BI software, especially Cognos Report Studio, but SSRS, Business Objects etc. will also suffice
- Knowledge and experience with SQL
- Knowledge and experience of creating Cognos cubes and Cognos data models (frameworks) will be advantageous
- Advanced Excel skills
- Experience in working with big data volumes will be advantageous
- Experience in the ISP or telecommunications industry will be advantageous.
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.