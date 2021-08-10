Data Scientist

Duties:
– Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools
– Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling
– Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results
– Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions
– Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments
– Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed
– Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions
– Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub
– Guide and mentor junior team members
– Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied
Requirements:
– University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree
– Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/machine learning
– Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/or corporate processes
– Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team
– Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience
– Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions
– Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow
– Must have worked on Python/R/Java with machine learning algorithms such neural nets and SVMs
– Experience in MS Azure Data Lake, Databricks and Synapse and Analysis Services
– Experience in MS Power BI, SQL Analysis Services, SQL Database Development
– NoSQL experience