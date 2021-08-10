Database Administrator

Calling all Database Administrators to join an IT Operations Team. Are you able to Implement, maintain and repair databases? If you have 5+ years experience with MS SQL DBA ? Then this is the role for you.
Key Performance Areas:
- Database Administration
- Data Storage Optimization
- SQL Monitoring and Performance Optimization
- Deployment Access
- Business Continuity Planning
- Operational Incidents
Functional Competencies:
Advanced knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008 R2, including:
SSIS; SQL Mirroring, replication, and log shipping; SQL security administration
Management of files and file groups; Table archiving and partitioning
Identify poorly performing SQL code; SQL DR technologies and SQL Backup and restore
Strong in MySQL; Strong in System Administration (Windows & Linux), Systems Design
Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills
Good understanding of enterprise architecture
Good knowledge of servers, networks, desktop technologies and server virtualisation
Change control processes and procedures
Desirable knowledge of/experience:
JIRA, Agile Scrum, XP and Kanban methodologies
Project management principles
VMWare; CLR
MS SQL Reporting Services and Analysis Services
SQL 2012, Red Gate products, SQL Sentry and SQL High availability
Qualifications:
Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT or related discipline
Strongly recommended: MCDBA, MCSA: SQL Server and or MCSE: Data Platform
Please send your updated CV and skills matrix .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and bonus