Database Administrator

Calling all Database Administrators to join an IT Operations Team. Are you able to Implement, maintain and repair databases? If you have 5+ years experience with MS SQL DBA ? Then this is the role for you.

Key Performance Areas:

Database Administration

Data Storage Optimization

SQL Monitoring and Performance Optimization

Deployment Access

Business Continuity Planning

Operational Incidents

Functional Competencies:

Advanced knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008 R2, including:

SSIS; SQL Mirroring, replication, and log shipping; SQL security administration

Management of files and file groups; Table archiving and partitioning

Identify poorly performing SQL code; SQL DR technologies and SQL Backup and restore

Strong in MySQL; Strong in System Administration (Windows & Linux), Systems Design

Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills

Good understanding of enterprise architecture

Good knowledge of servers, networks, desktop technologies and server virtualisation

Change control processes and procedures

Desirable knowledge of/experience:

JIRA, Agile Scrum, XP and Kanban methodologies

Project management principles

VMWare; CLR

MS SQL Reporting Services and Analysis Services

SQL 2012, Red Gate products, SQL Sentry and SQL High availability

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT or related discipline

Strongly recommended: MCDBA, MCSA: SQL Server and or MCSE: Data Platform

Please send your updated CV and skills matrix .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position