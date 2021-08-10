Intermediary Java Developer

Aug 10, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
  • IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B. Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BTech)
  • JAVA v6-8
  • JEE v5 -7
  • Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
  • JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
  • Maven
  • Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

  • 25% Automation
  • 25% New Code
  • 25% Code maintenance & review
  • 25% DevOps

Additional Information:

  • Self-driven
  • Independent
  • Take ownership & accountability
  • Energy & drive
  • Can work on own
  • Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications, and application

