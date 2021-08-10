Intermediary Java Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
- IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B. Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BTech)
- JAVA v6-8
- JEE v5 -7
- Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
- JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
- Maven
- Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
- 25% Automation
- 25% New Code
- 25% Code maintenance & review
- 25% DevOps
Additional Information:
- Self-driven
- Independent
- Take ownership & accountability
- Energy & drive
- Can work on own
- Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications, and application