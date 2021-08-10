IT Officer at Healy Consultants Group South Africa

Your daily taskswill include, but will not be limited to:

Helping make our business website the best in the world for business set up in every country on the planet;

Handling ad-hoc business website uploads as directed by the Business Website Director;

Work with the Business Website Department to optimise new and existing content to ensure they rank on page 1 of Google. A key focus will be on improving poor-performing web pages.

Optimising website to best suit search engine ranking guidelines;

Introducing new elements to business websites to improve user experience;

Troubleshooting problems with the website in a timely manner.

Managing the Firm’s hardware and software assets, including configuring staff laptops and networks etc.

Providing troubleshooting and IT support to staff across our international offices.

Managing and maintaining Healy Consultants’ IT networks.

Liaising with external organizations and contractors to efficiently complete IT and Networking projects on time and within budget.

Our ideal candidate:

Can work independently, is task focused and a determined problem solver.

Is familiar with the latest SEO principles, has at least 3 to five years of experience in implementing SEO techniques and can measure/report insights.

Has three to five years of experience in developing and managing WordPress based websites.

Proficient in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, MySQL, and version control. Has other relevant web design and development [URL Removed] an excellent time manager, effectively completing tasks and managing time well, prioritising tasks when necessary.

Can timely supply quality deliverables to the Business Website Director.

Can troubleshoot with minimal supervision and fuss.

Has experience handling IT functions for other small or medium-sized enterprises to ensure their smooth operation, preferably with three to five years with each previous employer.

Has excellent written and spoken English language skills to communicate clearly with fellow colleagues.

Is disciplined with high professional standards.

Has good analytical skills and attention to detail.

Is a team player, comfortable working within a multicultural team.

Has a positive, proactive and helping attitude.

Is full of ideas on how to make our business website the best in the world in our industry.

Has a Degree in IT, website design/development or related field, preferred but not required.

Can start working from home and should be willing to relocate to Johannesburg or to a local shared office space when required.

What we can offer you:

A fast-paced, young and successful e-commerce firm with high professional

Salary starting from ZAR12,000 to ZAR20,000, depending on experience. Monthly bonuses to be discussed after probation.

Career stability and opportunities to grow and manage a team. Can start work from any location within India.

Adhere to the local holidays followed by other MNCs in your region.

Our global offices are professional, friendly work environments.

A focus on professional as well as personal growth.

Opportunities to work in international offices.

When applying:

All applications are kept strictly confidential.

Application outcome is usually known within 2 weeks of application submission.

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will receive a reply and be requested to undergo our recruitment process including i) submission of questionnaires ii) up to 3 employment interviews iii) collection of positive professional references.

Desired Skills:

IT

IT security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Healy Consultants is the best in the world at project managing business set up in every country on the planet. Since 2003, our multi-national Clients need us to set up their global subsidiaries.

Our firm is aggressively expanding, and we need an IT support officers based in South Africa to support our global operations.

