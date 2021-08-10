Java Cloud Solution Architect – Semi Remote – R920 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 10, 2021

An international leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently seeking to hire the services of an accomplished and skilled IT Solution Architect for a long-term contract role.

The role requires an exceptional individual who is a Java Cloud specialist and well versed in applications such as BitBucket, SonarQube, CI based applications. You will need to be multi-talented, meticulous and a master in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!

Requirements:

  • 10+ years commercial experience
  • Java
  • Cloud specifically AWS
  • BitBucket
  • SonarQube
  • CI
  • PROFLEX

Reference Number for this position is GZ53164 which is long-term contract work rotating between Pretoria and working remotely offering a rate of up to R920 per hour. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • CI
  • Bitbucket
  • Java
  • SonarQube

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position