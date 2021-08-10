Java Cloud Solution Architect – Semi Remote – R920 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international leader in the manufacturing of premium automobiles is currently seeking to hire the services of an accomplished and skilled IT Solution Architect for a long-term contract role.

The role requires an exceptional individual who is a Java Cloud specialist and well versed in applications such as BitBucket, SonarQube, CI based applications. You will need to be multi-talented, meticulous and a master in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

If you have a positive can-do attitude and have an ability to work well across a broader global team, then this is the job for you!

Requirements:

10+ years commercial experience

Java

Cloud specifically AWS

BitBucket

SonarQube

CI

PROFLEX

Reference Number for this position is GZ53164 which is long-term contract work rotating between Pretoria and working remotely offering a rate of up to R920 per hour. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

