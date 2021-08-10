JavaScript Automation Lead

Senior Automation Engineer

Permanent

Cape Town

Working arrangement: Hybrid, work from home & office. Will need to be based in Cape town or willing to relocate

The organisation

An established software company with clients all over the world seeks an enthusiastic, skilled, experienced automation engineer to join the R&D team in Cape Town.

The team focuses on the product engineering and quality assurance of the companies product, an enterprise suite of software, used by major natural resource companies and government agencies around the world.

We are looking for smart, curious people who can get things done. You would join an established and welcoming team that is expanding its product suite (using RESTful web APIs and Angular SPAs) which requires a commensurate increase in automated testing capability.

We offer a challenging, engaging and edifying environment, applying both new and proven technologies to solve practical problems that make a difference in the world.

The position

This role will have you join as the first Automation specialist in the organisation. Together with the Head of Software quality, you would guide the organisation on the journey from Manual to automation testing. Previous experience in the planning and execution of the migration from manual to automated regression testing will be needed. Exceptional communication skills to ensure communication between teams, and business essential.

The ideal person for this role will be a software engineer turned automation tester or an automation specialist with exceptional Scripting & technical skills. This person will be responsible for building the automation automation framework and moving the company to automation, this is not a role for someone who will need guidance in doing this.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

4 to 7 years of combined experience working on large scale Enterprise IT projects as a Test Automation Engineer, Software Engineer or equivalent role

Proven understanding of testing concepts through the software development lifecycle (unit, performance, regression) and capability to write effective test cases and test plans

Proven ability to implement automated functional testing, integration testing and load / performance testing

Exposure to case management and version control systems

Working knowledge of JavaScript test automation frameworks (Eg. Cypress/Jasmine/Mocha/other for JavaScript-based testing)

Understanding of RESTful web APIs and web application architecture

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Working knowledge of JavaScript – ESSENTIAL (will be tested at interview stage). You will need to be able to write automated scripts to test angular Front End – Essential

Automated test development within the web environment

ADVANTAGEOUS

Atata with Selenium web drivers for C# based testing as well as C# for an equivalent scripting environment

Desired Skills:

cypress

testcafe

mocha

automation

protractor

jest

