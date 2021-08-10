Junior Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Responsiblities:

Create project plans, including detail statements of work, cost estimations and work break down structures.

Ensure accuracy of regular project management reports (resource loading, dates, task status, budgets, risks)

Schedule and host of internal and external project reviews of design, planning, budgeting and processing

Manage projects across multiple company departments

Interface with the Lead Engineers and Managers to help establish and prioritize the utilization of team and factory resources

Delegate work to assigned resources

Manage project and task timelines to ensure that agreed milestones are reached and to communicate and plan for non-compliance in a timely manner

Provide input to the Company performance review process

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Mechatronic or Industrial Engineering

Minimum 2 years of experience in Manufacturing Engineering Development

Experience in Production management/planning (advantageous)

Good understanding of Manufacturing industry stakeholders, practices and processes

Desired Skills:

technical understanding of engineering design

planning projects

task management

Risk management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position