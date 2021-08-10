Junior Project Manager at Southey Personnel Services

Responsiblities:
Create project plans, including detail statements of work, cost estimations and work break down structures.
Ensure accuracy of regular project management reports (resource loading, dates, task status, budgets, risks)
Schedule and host of internal and external project reviews of design, planning, budgeting and processing
Manage projects across multiple company departments
Interface with the Lead Engineers and Managers to help establish and prioritize the utilization of team and factory resources
Delegate work to assigned resources
Manage project and task timelines to ensure that agreed milestones are reached and to communicate and plan for non-compliance in a timely manner
Provide input to the Company performance review process
Requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Mechatronic or Industrial Engineering
Minimum 2 years of experience in Manufacturing Engineering Development
Experience in Production management/planning (advantageous)
Good understanding of Manufacturing industry stakeholders, practices and processes
Desired Skills:
- technical understanding of engineering design
- planning projects
- task management
- Risk management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate