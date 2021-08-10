Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
- Management of a variety of governance and project management requirements for the programme, as well as a selection of future projects that will be initiated
- Assist with the development and approval of the programme Business Case
- Assist programme management with the alignment between approved Business Case & program delivery
- Define and manage the program components in accordance with the PM methodology, governance and standards
- Assist with procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements
- Assist with resource contracting and optimal utilisation
- Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget and Dependency management
- Effective utilization of program and project management forums for reporting, escalation and decision making (Project-, Steercom- and Investment committee meetings)
- Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on: Available capacity
- Budget availability
-
Expected business benefit realisation
-
Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
- Contribute to effective stakeholder management – establish and maintain professional relationships with all relevant stakeholders
- Contribute to the smooth transition from program implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance
Grade 12
- Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.
- Proven performance record in managing Financial / Life Insurance related application development projects
- 8 years of experience in managing multi-million rand projects or programs reporting into CIO’s
- Applicable experience in managing outsourced application migration implementation projects in a multi-vendor environment
- Applicable experience in providing solutions across all the relevant dimensions, including business processes, data migrations and application implementations
- Solid experience in Business Case Development and estimations
- Experience in applying the Agile methodology
- Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
- Principles of Project Management
- Project Management Methodologies
- Project Life Cycle
- Project Management Tools
- Project Planning and Control Techniques
- Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes
- Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Business Case Development
- Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process
-
Contract and Vendor Management
-
Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
- Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team
- Analytical thinking
- Proactive planning and influencing
- Relationship building and Communication skills
- Conflict handling
- Facilitation skills
- Passion for problem solving and issue resolution
Desired Skills:
- Project Governance
- Project management principles
- Certified Project
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric