Project Manager IT at QES

Aug 10, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

  • Management of a variety of governance and project management requirements for the programme, as well as a selection of future projects that will be initiated
  • Assist with the development and approval of the programme Business Case
  • Assist programme management with the alignment between approved Business Case & program delivery
  • Define and manage the program components in accordance with the PM methodology, governance and standards
  • Assist with procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements
  • Assist with resource contracting and optimal utilisation
  • Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget and Dependency management
  • Effective utilization of program and project management forums for reporting, escalation and decision making (Project-, Steercom- and Investment committee meetings)
  • Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on: Available capacity
  • Budget availability

  • Expected business benefit realisation

  • Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

  • Contribute to effective stakeholder management – establish and maintain professional relationships with all relevant stakeholders
  • Contribute to the smooth transition from program implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance

Grade 12

  • Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.
  • Proven performance record in managing Financial / Life Insurance related application development projects
  • 8 years of experience in managing multi-million rand projects or programs reporting into CIO’s
  • Applicable experience in managing outsourced application migration implementation projects in a multi-vendor environment
  • Applicable experience in providing solutions across all the relevant dimensions, including business processes, data migrations and application implementations
  • Solid experience in Business Case Development and estimations
  • Experience in applying the Agile methodology
  • Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
  • Principles of Project Management
  • Project Management Methodologies
  • Project Life Cycle
  • Project Management Tools
  • Project Planning and Control Techniques
  • Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes
  • Resource Management
  • Financial Management
  • Business Case Development
  • Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process

  • Contract and Vendor Management

  • Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

  • Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team
  • Analytical thinking
  • Proactive planning and influencing
  • Relationship building and Communication skills
  • Conflict handling
  • Facilitation skills
  • Passion for problem solving and issue resolution

Desired Skills:

  • Project Governance
  • Project management principles
  • Certified Project
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

