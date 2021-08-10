Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Management of a variety of governance and project management requirements for the programme, as well as a selection of future projects that will be initiated

Assist with the development and approval of the programme Business Case

Assist programme management with the alignment between approved Business Case & program delivery

Define and manage the program components in accordance with the PM methodology, governance and standards

Assist with procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements

Assist with resource contracting and optimal utilisation

Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget and Dependency management

Effective utilization of program and project management forums for reporting, escalation and decision making (Project-, Steercom- and Investment committee meetings)

Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on: Available capacity

Budget availability

Expected business benefit realisation

Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Contribute to effective stakeholder management – establish and maintain professional relationships with all relevant stakeholders

Contribute to the smooth transition from program implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance

Grade 12

Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.

Proven performance record in managing Financial / Life Insurance related application development projects

8 years of experience in managing multi-million rand projects or programs reporting into CIO’s

Applicable experience in managing outsourced application migration implementation projects in a multi-vendor environment

Applicable experience in providing solutions across all the relevant dimensions, including business processes, data migrations and application implementations

Solid experience in Business Case Development and estimations

Experience in applying the Agile methodology

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

Principles of Project Management

Project Management Methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control Techniques

Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes

Resource Management

Financial Management

Business Case Development

Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process

Contract and Vendor Management

Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team

Analytical thinking

Proactive planning and influencing

Relationship building and Communication skills

Conflict handling

Facilitation skills

Passion for problem solving and issue resolution

Desired Skills:

Project Governance

Project management principles

Certified Project

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

