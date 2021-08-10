Remote Support Engineer

Aug 10, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
  • General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • National Senior Certificate
  • A+ & N+

Preferred Qualifications:

  • MCSE
  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous
  • Mobility Support qualification
  • ITIL
  • Customer support soft skills

Experience required:

  • 2 – 5 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support
  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
  • Experience in Network Support

Learn more/Apply for this position