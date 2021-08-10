Senior DevOps Engineer

Type: Contract (12 Months – with option to renew every 12 Months)

Level: Senior

Location: Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote

Salary: R 75 000 – R100 000 GROSS per month | R 900 000 – R1200 000 GROSS Per Annum includes 15 days holiday, Sick leave

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices as well as optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Degree in IT/ Computer Science or relevant

Any other related Certification

Experience & Skills

4+ years’ experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabled of DevOps practices.

4+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware Administrator.

Experience & Technology Requirements:

Programming Languages:

Python

Java

JavaScript

Go Template Language

Linux:

Be proficient in shell scripting

Have a very good understanding of Linux operating systems

Be able to identify OS level issues and resolve them with minimal down-time

Be able to identify services running and their network configuration

WAS (WebSphere Application Server):

Understand the basic operation of the WebSphere Application Server

Be able to identify fault in particular node

Be able to view logs via SSH on file mount, as well as via Kibana

Queues:

Have a good understanding of queuing and queuing systems such as IBM MQ

Jenkins:

Have a very good understanding of Jenkins

Be able to find and identify faults with slaves running on remote docker servers

Be able to find slave SSH access key issues

Ansible:

Have experience with creating and maintaining Ansible jobs

NginX:

Understand reverse proxies

Be able to read the NginX documentation and use it to extend our automated deployments and configuration

Be able to pull metrics and identify trends and faults from NginX logs in Kibana

Understand the impact of DNS resolution and NginX upstreams

Consul:

Understand the concept of a central key-value store

Understand multi-node single-leader clusters

Be able to identify server-client communication faults

Understand service registration

Understand configuration templates

Docker:

Have a very good understanding of containerization

Understand multi-tenant systems and the implications of load balancing across multiple instances

Be able to find faults in container setup and deployments

Have a good understanding of volume mounts and layered file systems

Kubernetes:

Have a good understanding of container orchestration

Understand cluster DNS

Have experience with Istio service mesh

Have a good understanding of namespaces and quotas

Understand Kubernetes secrets and mounts

Have experience with log trailing and event monitoring

Be able to manage an EKS cluster

Networking:

Know what a CIDR is

Have a good understanding of general networking

Be able to identify network faults

Have a good understanding of firewalls

Be able to set up and debug AWS Security Groups

Understand AWS VPCs and subnets

Monitoring:

Be proficient with KQL and the ElasticSearch DSL

Be proficient with Prometheus queries and configuration

Understand Grafana or similar monitoring and alerting tools

Be proficient with CloudWatch metrics and logs

Have a good understanding of tracing using tools such as Jaeger

Repositories:

Have a very good proficiency with Git

Be proficient with Gitlab administration and Gitlab pipelines

Understand docker and Maven registries and repositories such as Nexus and Artifactory

Databases:

Be proficient with MongoDB and MongoDB Ops manager

Be proficient in SQL

Have a good understanding of the PostgreSQL DBMS

Have experience with AWS RDS Aurora PostgreSQL

AWS:

Understand EC2 features, such as instance types, snapshots, ELB, and EBS

Be proficient in CloudFormation

Understanding autoscaling and the cost implications

Be proficient with creating and deploying AWS Lambda functions

Understand IAM policies, users, and roles

Have experience with Route53 and a good understanding of DNS in general

Understand object storage with S3

Duties:

Implement and maintain infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analysing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Systematic problem-solving approach, coupled with strong communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.

Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy to use tooling and automation.

Practice sustainable incident response and drive root case analysis.

Personal Attributes:

Client / stakeholder commitment

Drive for results

Leads change and innovation

Impact and influence

Self-awareness and insight

Diversity and inclusiveness

Collaboration

Governance

Strong critical, analytical and research skills

Desire to teach and mentor others

Self-motivated, organized, and able to work independently and as part of a team

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Investments Retail

Employer & Job Benefits:

15 days holiday

Sick leave

Public Holidays

