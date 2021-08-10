Software Developer

Aug 10, 2021

Key Performance Areas –

  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
  • Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).
  • Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.
  • Integrate data from various platforms.
  • Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

Personal Attributes –

  • Must be able to work under pressure.
  • Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
  • Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
  • Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
  • Neatness in work essential.
  • Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.
  • Honest and reliable.
  • Self-Motivated.
  • Sober Habits.
  • Driver’s license and own transport essential

Technical Knowledge and Skills/Experience and Qualifications

  • Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages: C++, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, Java, Visual BasicC#, PHP.
  • Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.
  • Good knowledge of SEO.
  • Good knowledge of API’s.
  • Good knowledge of Google Ads.
  • Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).
  • Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • HTML
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • Visual BasicC#
  • PHP.

