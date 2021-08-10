Software Developer

Key Performance Areas –

Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.

Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.

Integrate data from various platforms.

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

Personal Attributes –

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.

Neatness in work essential.

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.

Excellent time management skills.

Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.

Honest and reliable.

Self-Motivated.

Sober Habits.

Driver’s license and own transport essential

Technical Knowledge and Skills/Experience and Qualifications

Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages: C++, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, Java, Visual BasicC#, PHP.

Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.

Good knowledge of SEO.

Good knowledge of API’s.

Good knowledge of Google Ads.

Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).

Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C++

HTML

Java

JavaScript

Python

Visual BasicC#

PHP.

