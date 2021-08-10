Software Developer

Key Performance Areas –
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.
- Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).
- Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.
- Integrate data from various platforms.
- Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:
Personal Attributes –
- Must be able to work under pressure.
- Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.
- Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.
- Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.
- Neatness in work essential.
- Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.
- Honest and reliable.
- Self-Motivated.
- Sober Habits.
- Driver’s license and own transport essential
Technical Knowledge and Skills/Experience and Qualifications
- Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages: C++, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, Java, Visual BasicC#, PHP.
- Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.
- Good knowledge of SEO.
- Good knowledge of API’s.
- Good knowledge of Google Ads.
- Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySQL, MariaDB).
- Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous
If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C++
- HTML
- Java
- JavaScript
- Python
- Visual BasicC#
- PHP.