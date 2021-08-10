Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.
Responsibilities:
- Perform various coding assignments and ensure all coding is accurate and functional.
- Actively create and design plans and assist in creating standards for various projects.
- Accurately analyse the plans and schematics of applications
- Plan layout and installation of new systems or modifications of existing systems
- Develop new or custom features to software products.
Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science of Software Engineering or relevant
- 5+ years relevant work experience
- Technical knowledge in the following programmes essential; C#, CSS, SQL, VB.net, ASP.net, JavaScript
- Technical knowledge in the following essential; JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap, Entity Framework, Qlikview andSyspro
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.