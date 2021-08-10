Software Developers (Junior) at Headhunters

Aug 10, 2021

Our client a market leader in their specialized field is seeking to employ suitable qualified and experienced software developers. Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant coupled with 1- 2 years equivalent work experience secures.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Write code and complete programming
  • Develop new or custom features to software products
  • Plan layout and installation of new systems or modification of existing systems
  • Draw up detailed design documentation

Minimum requirements include:

  • Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or relevant
  • 1- 2 years equivalent work experience
  • Technical knowledge of programming languages, including C#, JavaScript, CSS, SQL, MVC, VB.net, ASP.net
  • Technical knowledge of JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap and Entity Framework
  • Knowledge on Qlikview and syspro advantageous

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position