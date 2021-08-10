UI Designer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a UI/UX Designer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Tasks
- Advanced UI design based on functional requirements and in alignment with best practices
- Provide input on enhancing of styling principles, standards, and best practices
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with business analysts and business owners
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how applications function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g., images, sketches, and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g., responsiveness)
- Conduct adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to corporate identify style standards on fonts, colors, and images
- Combine both design sensibilities and technical skills
- Ensure that solution is aesthetically pleasing, is aligned to the corporate identity guidelines and is functional in a browser/mobile device at the same time
- Presenting to executives, stakeholders and advocating UX
- Suggest initiatives to increase throughput and quality
Qualifications and experience
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent UI / UX design qualification
- At least 5 years’ experience as a UX/UI designer or similar role
- Mobile application UX/UI design experience
- Web UX/UI design experience
- Prior experience of working Agile and in scrum teams
- UI design portfolio (please send this with the CV)
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Financial services experience (advantageous)
- Previous UX developer experience (advantageous)
- Previous experience with implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (advantageous)
- TFS
- Confluence
- Figma
- [URL Removed]
- InVision
- Adobe Suite, Illustrator, Photoshop, XD
- Abstract
- Sketch
Competencies
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Active listening skills
- Ability to transform verbal instruction and extrapolate it to create concrete web content
- Strong research capabilities
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong planning and organizing skills
- Innovative thinking
- Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
- Sound decision-making skills
- Excellent time/priority management skills
- Communicate effectively and clearly, in writing and verbally, in one-on-one and group presentation situations
- Flexible approach and ability to adapt
- Experience of working effectively as part of a team
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
- Inter-personal skills
- Ability to thrive under pressure
- Professional work standards
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- UX Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric