Website Administrator

To build, manage and maintain all website content, processes and structure to ensure the delivery of a world class website for a global B2B audience.

All activity is to align with the Smarketing team’s shared objective of generating new business leads, increased sales, improved brand awareness and market share. In addition, this role is critical to assisting the Smarketing team develop, maintain and foster long-term customer relationships with the brand.

Duties & Responsibilities

Content management and strategy

? Ensure a cross-platform content strategy ensuring seamless delivery of content to a customer from the WordPress website through to the e-commerce platform

? Works closely with copywriter and graphic designer to ensure seamless, relevant and on-brand content and communications delivery via the website

? Responsible for ensuring all content published on the website is free of typos, spelling mistakes or factual inaccuracies to ensure a high editorial standard is met.

Adept at keyword placement and SEO best practices.

Stay current on trends and competitors within the Web and SEO space

? Manage and maintain the company website

? Assist with rolling-out A/B test strategies to optimize the user experience and maximize conversions

? Support the delivery of a strong SEO program, maximizing traffic generation to sales conversion

? Manage potential fraud risk to the website and e-commerce engine (clones, backlinks, hacking etc.)

WordPress website and landing pages

? Manage a WordPress ‘wrapper’ for content delivery to the user

? Find creative ways to ‘mesh’ this content wrapper with the existing e-commerce site to deliver a fluid user experience

? Implement personalization strategies for content delivery

? Enable customer tracking and make recommendations for improvement opportunities

Content systems

? Responsible for content management system (CMS) usage and management.

? Establish and maintain web content version control and processes

Brand management

? Ensure consistency in application of brand guidelines across all content and visual elements on the website

Project management

? Excellent time and project management skills – able to juggle multiple concurrent projects and prioritize appropriately.

? Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

? Methodical with an eye for detail

? See projects through the whole process from inception to go-live.

Key skills

? Self-starter who takes the initiative and “owns” company website and web presence

? Understanding of UX and a passion for excellence in customer experience.

? Clear thinker who is able to communicate important concepts in a clear manner

? Strong creative thinking skills and ability to think conceptually

? Comfortable working independently with little direction under tight deadlines

? Excellent proofreading skills with a diligent eye for detail, language, flow, and grammar ? Proven ability to demonstrate brand voice ? Strong attention to detail General ? Compliance with the Quality Management System; ? Compliance with Safety, Health & Environmental policies.

Desired Experience & Qualification

WEB

? Strong background in e-commerce website management

? WordPress use and CMS management skills

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

? Grade 12

? Relevant marketing qualification(s) – with specific focus on Web, Mobi and SEO best practices.

? 5yrs+ of B2B web content curation and SEO (international experience a plus)

? Excellent command of English language – both written and verbal

Desired Skills:

seo

wordpress

ecommerce

Website Administration

Website Building

Content Management Systems (CMS)

Website Updating

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

