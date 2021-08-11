Android Developer

A well established company Discovery, based in the Financial Services Sector is looking for IOS/Android Developer to join their dynamic team based in Sandton Johannesburg

Responsibilities:

+5 years Experience

Swift, Object C, Xamarin

The candidate will be completing IKM Apple iOS Application

Programming (Objective C Code), Apple iOS

Application Programming (Swift) & Android Application Programming

Please note that this is a 6 months contract and the rate is negotiable according to skills

Desired Skills:

Swift

Object C

Xamarin

IKM IOS Application

Apple I0S

Android Application Programing

