A well established company Discovery, based in the Financial Services Sector is looking for IOS/Android Developer to join their dynamic team based in Sandton Johannesburg
Responsibilities:
- +5 years Experience
- Swift, Object C, Xamarin
- The candidate will be completing IKM Apple iOS Application
- Programming (Objective C Code), Apple iOS
- Application Programming (Swift) & Android Application Programming
Please note that this is a 6 months contract and the rate is negotiable according to skills
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- Object C
- Xamarin
- IKM IOS Application
- Apple I0S
- Android Application Programing