Android Developer

Aug 11, 2021

A well established company Discovery, based in the Financial Services Sector is looking for IOS/Android Developer to join their dynamic team based in Sandton Johannesburg

Responsibilities:

  • +5 years Experience
  • Swift, Object C, Xamarin
  • The candidate will be completing IKM Apple iOS Application
  • Programming (Objective C Code), Apple iOS
  • Application Programming (Swift) & Android Application Programming

Please note that this is a 6 months contract and the rate is negotiable according to skills

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • Object C
  • Xamarin
  • IKM IOS Application
  • Apple I0S
  • Android Application Programing

