Application Database Administrator

Aug 11, 2021

The Role:

  • Will be responsible for defining, supporting, implementing, and perfecting the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and aims.
  • 7 years+ experience
  • Experience with database sizes exceeding 6TB
  • IBM Certified Database Administrator, preferably IBM Certified Advanced
  • Database Administrator
  • DB2 database administration
  • Back-up/Recovery
  • Performance Tuning
  • Installation & Configuration
  • Automation / monitoring tools configuration
  • Experienced on DB2 SQL
  • Written and Verbal Communication skills in English
  • Presentation Skills – (Will be required to present training, workshops, meeting )
  • Experience with Maximo will be advantageous
  • Interpersonal skills and Technical report writing skills

