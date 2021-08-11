Application Database Administrator

The Role:
- Will be responsible for defining, supporting, implementing, and perfecting the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and aims.
- 7 years+ experience
- Experience with database sizes exceeding 6TB
- IBM Certified Database Administrator, preferably IBM Certified Advanced
- Database Administrator
- DB2 database administration
- Back-up/Recovery
- Performance Tuning
- Installation & Configuration
- Automation / monitoring tools configuration
- Experienced on DB2 SQL
- Written and Verbal Communication skills in English
- Presentation Skills – (Will be required to present training, workshops, meeting )
- Experience with Maximo will be advantageous
- Interpersonal skills and Technical report writing skills