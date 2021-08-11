Business Analyst at Parvana

Business Analyst (Parvana)

About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Unpacking and understanding each functional area.

Understanding the supporting functionality code at a high level.

Presenting functional area capabilities.

Taking ownership of Configuration.

Reviewing tasks wherein changes to the business function are implied, or new setup is needed, or upstream/downstream impact is suspected.

Creating new business requirements for identified gaps in current offering.

Working closely with multiple teams in identifying new business requirements to design business solutions.

Actively identify potential roadmap items that would enhance the solution for possible new development.

Actively keep abreast of industry regulations, developments, trends, etc.

Presenting business / insurance training.

Training & supporting in terms of functionality and configuration.

Working closely with stakeholders.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree.

Skills / Experience:

Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated Project Management processes.

Practical experience in client service management.

Strong communications skills.

Finance services experience essential.

Knowledge of the Life Insurance Industry would be an advantage.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position