Business Analyst (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Aug 11, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
  • Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant business experience within the remote banking related channels
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • At least 1 – 3 years’ experience as Product Analyst / Junior Business Analyst within the remote banking related channels

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Business analysis and design
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • A relevant process modelling language (i.e. UML)
  • Business process modelling (BPM)

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • Agile development life cycle
  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

