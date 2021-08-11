Business Intelligence Data Analyst at Shatterprufe ARG

The above mentioned vacancy exists at our Shatterprufe Bedfordview Office. This is a Senior Staff position reporting to the National Sales & Marketing Manager.
Main job purpose:
To analyse and interpret data from the databaseand provide the business with accurate and relevant information/reports toinform strategic business decisions, relating to product range, pricing andopportunities to increase market share and profitability for the business.
Main Objective:
- To develop, maintain, synchronize and manage a master database/system to store and manipulate, up-to-date and relevant information for the business, relating to all vehicles in South Africa using a range of data sources from the market.
- To ensure Carparc and vehicle data is analysed and relevant and accurate information is supplied to business to inform strategy and decision making.
- To ensure competitors pricing models are researched and analysed to provide optional pricing to product and ensure profitability.
- To be responsible for database system development and maintenance to ensure availability of relevant up to date information for decision making.
- To be responsible for developing and maintaining relevant reports and SQL in order that business is positioned to make decisions on information provided.
- To ensure meaningful and accurate communication to stakeholders is maintained in accordance with business requirements and time frames.
- To ensure that specialist BI and related systems skills are maintained and up to date in order to provide support to business.
- To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.
Critical job requirements:
Qualification(s):
- Grade 12
- Diploma in Informatics/Data Analyst or Equivalent
Knowledge:
- Database management software. E.g. Microsoft SQL, Oracle
- SQL Programming
- SAP
- MS Excel
Skills:
- Communication
- Structured and organised
- Advanced computer Skills
- Mathematical Skills
- Project Management
- Research Methodology
- Computer coding and programming
Experience:
- 3 years Database development and Analysis
- Proven record of writing user manuals and coding manuals for software and database
- 3 years experience in working with large amounts of Data
- Project management
- Proven record to develop software for business use
- Planning and organising
Desired Skills:
- Database development
- Data Analysis
- Writing User Manuals
- Coding Manuals
- Microsoft SQL
- Oracle
- SQL Programming
- SAP
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma