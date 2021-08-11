Business Intelligence Data Analyst at Shatterprufe ARG

The above mentioned vacancy exists at our Shatterprufe Bedfordview Office. This is a Senior Staff position reporting to the National Sales & Marketing Manager.

Main job purpose:

To analyse and interpret data from the databaseand provide the business with accurate and relevant information/reports toinform strategic business decisions, relating to product range, pricing andopportunities to increase market share and profitability for the business.

Main Objective:

To develop, maintain, synchronize and manage a master database/system to store and manipulate, up-to-date and relevant information for the business, relating to all vehicles in South Africa using a range of data sources from the market.

To ensure Carparc and vehicle data is analysed and relevant and accurate information is supplied to business to inform strategy and decision making.

To ensure competitors pricing models are researched and analysed to provide optional pricing to product and ensure profitability.

To be responsible for database system development and maintenance to ensure availability of relevant up to date information for decision making.

To be responsible for developing and maintaining relevant reports and SQL in order that business is positioned to make decisions on information provided.

To ensure meaningful and accurate communication to stakeholders is maintained in accordance with business requirements and time frames.

To ensure that specialist BI and related systems skills are maintained and up to date in order to provide support to business.

To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12

Diploma in Informatics/Data Analyst or Equivalent

Knowledge:

Database management software. E.g. Microsoft SQL, Oracle

SQL Programming

SAP

MS Excel

Skills:

Communication

Structured and organised

Advanced computer Skills

Mathematical Skills

Project Management

Research Methodology

Computer coding and programming

Experience:

3 years Database development and Analysis

Proven record of writing user manuals and coding manuals for software and database

3 years experience in working with large amounts of Data

Project management

Proven record to develop software for business use

Planning and organising

Desired Skills:

Database development

Data Analysis

Writing User Manuals

Coding Manuals

Microsoft SQL

Oracle

SQL Programming

SAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position