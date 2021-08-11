Business Intelligence Data Analyst at Shatterprufe ARG

Aug 11, 2021

The above mentioned vacancy exists at our Shatterprufe Bedfordview Office. This is a Senior Staff position reporting to the National Sales & Marketing Manager.

Main job purpose:
To analyse and interpret data from the databaseand provide the business with accurate and relevant information/reports toinform strategic business decisions, relating to product range, pricing andopportunities to increase market share and profitability for the business.

Main Objective:

  • To develop, maintain, synchronize and manage a master database/system to store and manipulate, up-to-date and relevant information for the business, relating to all vehicles in South Africa using a range of data sources from the market.
  • To ensure Carparc and vehicle data is analysed and relevant and accurate information is supplied to business to inform strategy and decision making.
  • To ensure competitors pricing models are researched and analysed to provide optional pricing to product and ensure profitability.
  • To be responsible for database system development and maintenance to ensure availability of relevant up to date information for decision making.
  • To be responsible for developing and maintaining relevant reports and SQL in order that business is positioned to make decisions on information provided.
  • To ensure meaningful and accurate communication to stakeholders is maintained in accordance with business requirements and time frames.
  • To ensure that specialist BI and related systems skills are maintained and up to date in order to provide support to business.
  • To ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:
Qualification(s):

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma in Informatics/Data Analyst or Equivalent

Knowledge:

  • Database management software. E.g. Microsoft SQL, Oracle
  • SQL Programming
  • SAP
  • MS Excel

Skills:

  • Communication
  • Structured and organised
  • Advanced computer Skills
  • Mathematical Skills
  • Project Management
  • Research Methodology
  • Computer coding and programming

Experience:

  • 3 years Database development and Analysis
  • Proven record of writing user manuals and coding manuals for software and database
  • 3 years experience in working with large amounts of Data
  • Project management
  • Proven record to develop software for business use
  • Planning and organising

Desired Skills:

  • Database development
  • Data Analysis
  • Writing User Manuals
  • Coding Manuals
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Oracle
  • SQL Programming
  • SAP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

