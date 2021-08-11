Capitec migrates client care and helpdesk call centres to the cloud

Capitec, South Africa’s leading digital bank with over 15 million banking clients, had an urgent need to migrate their client care and helpdesk call centres to the cloud. Circumstances did not allow for a traditional cloud migration project (that could take months), so they had to move over 600 users to a fully cloud platform in just two weeks.

By Wynand Smit, CEO of Inovo

Capitec’s requirements included:

* Migration of all existing contact flows, configuration of all departments and extensive reporting requirements.

* Review and implement potential optimisation initiatives to enhance contact handling, service levels and visibility (value add reporting and new dashboards).

* Integration into existing CRM systems.

* Agent training together with business wide change management initiatives.

The transition to the cloud was seamless, and everything was fully configured and implemented within 4 business days without missing a beat. This was followed by a week of user acceptance testing and agent training. Despite the short deadline, the project was completed within budget and in just a week and a half.

“INOVO provided Capitec with fantastic support and expertise in getting our new telephony solution implemented and serving clients in two weeks. We saw an immediate improvement in client service as a result of their solution,” says Graham Lee, divisional executive: client experience delivery at Capitec Bank.

“We were really impressed by what INOVO was able to achieve in under two weeks. Thanks to the dedication of their team, migrating Capitec’s contact centre to the cloud was an effortless process. The move is strategic as the solution not only satisfies our immediate requirements but positions us favourably to quickly realise additional functionality and value to the business and our clients,” comments Morne Homan, manager: technology at Capitec Bank