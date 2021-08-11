Data Engineer Developer III at Talenttac

The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibilityStrong problem solving, critical thinking, effective planning and organisational skillsDetail-oriented with excellent communication skillsYou have a can-do attitude and positive outlook on lifeCan cope under pressureCurious and interested in analysing problems and possible solutionsStrong team playerSelf-driven learner, passionate about new technologyAbove all, be passionate about what you doThe primary focus of this position is to use technical skills to put software, systems and data together in a way that extracts meaningful insights from raw data. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers. You join an energetic, focused and dynamic [URL Removed] with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.Identify, analyse, visualise and understand supporting data to propose solid [URL Removed] technical documentation for reference and [URL Removed] existing solutions within GCP and [URL Removed] standby on a rotating [URL Removed] RequirementsMatricTertiary qualification in ITPreferred cloud experience in AWS/AZURE/GCPAt least 3 years of data warehouse ETL experienceDimensional ModellingData analysesExperience with data visualization and visualization tool(s)Knowledge of the retail industry will be beneficialUnderstanding and experience with version control SVN/GITPreferred Korn shell scripting, Python/Java, SQLGoogle Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favourablyHaving a broad understanding of different SDLCsPreferred agile experience

