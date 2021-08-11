Developer II at Talenttac

- Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- Develop, test and deliver user requests
- Do development on strategic innovation projects
- Liaise with user to discuss functional spec details
- Support current systems
Technologies:PL/SQL DeveloperOracle DbSQL DeveloperLinux / AutosysMinimum Requirements
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Good communication skills
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Preferably 3 years experience in PL/SQL or SQL
- Attention to detail
- IT qualification