IT Business Analyst (ERP) at Mediro ICT

Company based in East Rand is looking for a Senior BA with strong ERP skills. Send CV and salary slip to [Email Address Removed]Contract role for 12 month (Renewable)The Business Analyst acts as the intermediary between the business and IT, using a deep understanding of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business processes and technology to help business partners achieve their desired outcomes. The overall goal of role is to analyse and design ERP business processes and requirements for all ERP systems that support the operations of the division. This includes researching and analysing data in support of business functions, process knowledge and systems requirements. The role is also responsible for proactively generating and compiling reports based on findings, complete with recommended improvements to or new requirements for ERP business processes and operational procedures. The role applies proven communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to help maximise the benefit of ERP system investments and to assist in implementing new ERP systems.

Facilitate ERP project conception with decision makers, systems owners, and end users to define business, financial and operations requirements and systems goals.

Identify unarticulated ERP business needs and coordinate between stakeholder groups to address them.

Assist with developing budgets and time frames for ERP process changes in order to support organisational objectives.

Liaise with various business groups in the organisation and customers to facilitate implementation of new or improved ERP business processes.

Chart existing ERP business processes in order to define current business activities for the development of procedures and models.

Research, review, and analyse the effectiveness and efficiency of existing ERP processes and develop strategies for enhancing or further leveraging these processes.

Identify and establish scope and parameters of ERP process analysis in order to define impact, outcome criteria, and measure-taking actions.

Perform problem solving and prototype new procedures for the purpose of enhancing ERP business processes, operations, and information process flow.

Create process models, specifications, diagrams and charts to provide direction to ERP system programmers or implementation partners.

Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new processes and provide other post-implementation support.

Prepare and deliver reports, recommendations, or alternatives for improving ERP processes in business operations systems across the division.

Communicate ERP process changes, enhancements, and modifications a. verbally or/and through written documentation

b. to management, peers, employees, and other employees so that issues and solutions are understood.

Take ownership to ensure new ERP solutions are delivered successfully.

Internal customers

All business groups in the organisation

IT Delivery teams

External stakeholders

External clients at all levels

System developers, integration partners, solution providers

Minimum Requirements

5 to 7 years as a Business Analyst, primarily related to ERP business processes

Experience in assessing the costs and benefits of potential changes to business processes

Extensive experience in facilitating analysis workshops and presentations

Interacting and communicating with internal and external customers at Executive level in a leadership capacity

Hands-on experience in managing all types of business analysis assignment

Extensive experience in multiple ERP

Overview: Essential individual competencies to be successful in the job Academic qualifications Essential:

Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

Certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis

Advantageous:

Post graduate degree

ERP-related qualifications / certifications

Learn more/Apply for this position