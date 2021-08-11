Java Developer (Data Dev and Kafka) – Fairlands – R999k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute requires Senior Java Hibernate skilled Developers to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB units. Join this large company with lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Responsibilities:

Data warehousing

Data Developer

Spring Boot

Kafka

Message brokers

RabbitMQ

ActiveMQ

MQ

Tibco

Java

Reference Number for this position is MD53317 which is a permanent based in Fairlands working remotely offering a cost of company of R999K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

