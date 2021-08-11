Project Manager

Responsible for the management, coordination and administration of projects. Responsible to ensure all Department of Education, Council for Higher Education and Seta’s requirements are adhered to. The Project Manager must have the ability to communicate with internal and external parties to fulfil the vision and mission of the institution

Project Planning

– Develop a detailed project plan to track and monitor progress

– Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project cost using appropriate verification techniques.

– Constant focus on the delivery of events as per timetable.

– Development of course rollout and calendar

– Identify, monitor and respond to all risks that may be related to the program.

– Ensure all queries are resolved within the SLA

Support

– Interacting with facilitators on an ongoing basis to ensure all program events are achieved.

– Provide support to team, learners, and RM’s

Manage team

Overseeing and managing the day-to-day delivery of the programs.

Hold departmental meetings regularly

Processes

– Ensure processes are being adhered to at all times.

– Streamline current processes to ensure the objective is achieved

– Create new processes when required

– Coordinate accreditation processes and ensure that all audit requirements are met

– Ensure company policies and procedures are followed

Training and Coaching

– Train and coach team members

– Identify coaching areas for development

– Refresher training with a team

– Ensuring the training manual is updated with the current processes.

– Attend conferences and training as required to maintain proficiency

Analyze stats and provide feedback

Provide monthly, weekly reporting for stakeholders

Analyze learner and facilitator feedback

Develop and document spreadsheets, diagrams, and process maps

Systems

– Understand and implement systems for the projects/programs

– Provide ongoing feedback to enhance current systems

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Planning

Organization Skills

Attention to detail

Good problem solver

Communication Skills

Management Skills

Performance Management

Analytical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Trailblazers and market leaders in Education.

Our client is one of South Africa’s foremost financial services education providers, continuing the trusted legacy of the multiple award-winning and multiple award-nominated Masifunde Training Centre (MTC) that had served the industry with distinction for 14 years.

A specialist, private, educational powerhouse with offices countrywide, GIFS plays an integral role in moulding the minds of future generations of financial services game-changers by continuously evolving its education experience through innovation and insight.

Learn more/Apply for this position