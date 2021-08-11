QA Tester (Automation)

The purpose of this role is to:

To ensure that products and solutions delivered are of the highest quality

To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements

Your duties will include and are not limited to:

Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects

Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system

Design and run scripts for automation in testing

Log bugs/ defect reports in defect logging application

Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders

Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release

Design and update test cases according to product requirements

Participate in code review

Participate in project stand-ups or scrums

Working long hours and/ or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. ComInformatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

5 years experience in software testing (Automation preferably)

Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and WebServices

Experience with testing in Agile project

Experience with testing in Agile project Experience working closely with Developers while writing unit tests

Knowledge and Skills

Software Development exposure

Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing

Intermediate SQL knowledge

Unit testing experience

UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

SDLC

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

SDLC

SQL

API

Web Services

Healthcare

Agile

Code review

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An organisation based in Bryanston exists to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives and creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Seeking high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values,accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Lunch Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position