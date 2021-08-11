QA Tester (Automation)

The purpose of this role is to:
- To ensure that products and solutions delivered are of the highest quality
- To follow testing processes in order that the software and solutions meet the business requirements
Your duties will include and are not limited to:
- Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects
- Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system
- Design and run scripts for automation in testing
- Log bugs/ defect reports in defect logging application
- Effectively communicate bugs/defects with product stakeholders
- Advise product stakeholders on product readiness for release
- Design and update test cases according to product requirements
- Participate in code review
- Participate in project stand-ups or scrums
- Working long hours and/ or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines
Qualifications & Experience
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. ComInformatics or other related technology degree) strongly preferred
- 5 years experience in software testing (Automation preferably)
- Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and WebServices
Experience with testing in Agile project
- Experience working closely with Developers while writing unit tests
Knowledge and Skills
- Software Development exposure
- Hands-on testing experience within a whole range of functional testing including UAT, acceptance and system testing
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Unit testing experience
- UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity
- SDLC
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- SDLC
- SQL
- API
- Web Services
- Healthcare
- Agile
- Code review
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An organisation based in Bryanston exists to transform healthcare to enhance people’s lives and creatively look for ways to make healthcare more affordable, accessible and effective for everyone. Seeking high performers with a positive, growth mindset who will thrive in a culture based on strong values,accountability, openness, collaboration and no politics.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Lunch Allowance