Senior Front-End Developer – Pretoria – R1.1m to R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about real time coding and Entertainment particularly Gaming, working on a Semi Remote position with an organisation that has a global footprint across Africa?
If you’re up for a fast-paced environment with an evolving Tech Hub this position is for you.
Requirements:
- Degree in IT/Computer Science
- 6+ years of experience
- Experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries
- Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, responsive design, single page applications
Responsibilities:
- You are required to write clean, maintainable, efficient, robust, highly scalable, reusable, secure and high performing application components, and services as per the required specifications.
- You will be expected to design front-end architecture with architectural guidelines in mind, turn business requirements into technical designs, decipher information architecture and visual designs and turn them into front-end code as well as develop front-end code that integrates with back-end interfaces
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Angular
- React