Senior Front-End Developer – Pretoria – R1.1m to R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about real time coding and Entertainment particularly Gaming, working on a Semi Remote position with an organisation that has a global footprint across Africa?

If you’re up for a fast-paced environment with an evolving Tech Hub this position is for you.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

6+ years of experience

Experience on Angular, React, Vue and related JS Frameworks and Libraries

Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, responsive design, single page applications

Responsibilities:

You are required to write clean, maintainable, efficient, robust, highly scalable, reusable, secure and high performing application components, and services as per the required specifications.

You will be expected to design front-end architecture with architectural guidelines in mind, turn business requirements into technical designs, decipher information architecture and visual designs and turn them into front-end code as well as develop front-end code that integrates with back-end interfaces

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

Angular

React

