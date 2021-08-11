Siebel Developer

OUR CLIENT NEEDS THE FOLLOWING:

Siebel Developer/ Workflow developer

ROLE EXPECTATIONS/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide technical design recommendation by evaluating new and modified functionality to meet business needs.

Provide production support for bug fixes and enhancements by performing a diagnosis of the issue and delivering a solution within agreed SLA.

Investigate and diagnose application performance issues and root cause analysis, improvement areas, log generation and analysis, analyze etc.

Participate in the requirement understanding workshops

Design the solution. Review and drive the approvals from Architectural Board

Drive technical governance and reviews

REQUIRED SKILL SETS:

Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services (Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API

Proficient in Siebel Product Configuration

MUST HAVE:

Strong Siebel development experience in at least two or more areas (Order Management, Signals, Variable Maps, Product Management)

Should have Strong knowledge of Siebel Data Model / Siebel Architecture, Hands On Knowledge of Open UI.

Must have very good hands on experience in Siebel architecture and Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services ( Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API.

Strong Analytical and Problem-solving abilities

Should have knowledge of configuring Siebel CTI, Oracle BIP and Reports, sql based reports, charts, etc.

Should have Knowledge of Product Configuration.

Should previously worked upon of Siebel modules like Account, Contact, Sales Order, Opportunity, Lead, Service Requests, Activity [URL Removed] of independently strategizing, designing and implementing Siebel based solutions using industry best practices and ease customer experience

GOOD TO HAVE:

Good to have Telecom domain knowledge and new Siebel Order Management implementations.

Experience in customer facing role

Desired Skills:

Siebel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

One of the largest telecom operators in south Africa. It operates in more than 20 countries.

Project team is engaged in delivering a major BSS transformation program for enabling user friendly and more efficient CRM for the Customer’s Call Centre and back-office users. Project team is also working on various BAU projects and customer initiatives involving new services

development to enhance the customer offerings

USP of the Role and Project:

– Candidate will get an opportunity to work on industry leading solutions

– High performing candidates will be considered for onsite opportunities

