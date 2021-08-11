OUR CLIENT NEEDS THE FOLLOWING:
- Siebel Developer/ Workflow developer
ROLE EXPECTATIONS/RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide technical design recommendation by evaluating new and modified functionality to meet business needs.
- Provide production support for bug fixes and enhancements by performing a diagnosis of the issue and delivering a solution within agreed SLA.
- Investigate and diagnose application performance issues and root cause analysis, improvement areas, log generation and analysis, analyze etc.
- Participate in the requirement understanding workshops
- Design the solution. Review and drive the approvals from Architectural Board
- Drive technical governance and reviews
REQUIRED SKILL SETS:
- Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services (Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API
- Proficient in Siebel Product Configuration
MUST HAVE:
- Strong Siebel development experience in at least two or more areas (Order Management, Signals, Variable Maps, Product Management)
- Should have Strong knowledge of Siebel Data Model / Siebel Architecture, Hands On Knowledge of Open UI.
- Must have very good hands on experience in Siebel architecture and Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services ( Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API.
-
Strong Analytical and Problem-solving abilities
-
Should have knowledge of configuring Siebel CTI, Oracle BIP and Reports, sql based reports, charts, etc.
- Should have Knowledge of Product Configuration.
- Should previously worked upon of Siebel modules like Account, Contact, Sales Order, Opportunity, Lead, Service Requests, Activity [URL Removed] of independently strategizing, designing and implementing Siebel based solutions using industry best practices and ease customer experience
GOOD TO HAVE:
- Good to have Telecom domain knowledge and new Siebel Order Management implementations.
- Experience in customer facing role
Desired Skills:
- Siebel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
One of the largest telecom operators in south Africa. It operates in more than 20 countries.
Project team is engaged in delivering a major BSS transformation program for enabling user friendly and more efficient CRM for the Customer’s Call Centre and back-office users. Project team is also working on various BAU projects and customer initiatives involving new services
development to enhance the customer offerings
USP of the Role and Project:
– Candidate will get an opportunity to work on industry leading solutions
– High performing candidates will be considered for onsite opportunities