Westcon-Comstor to distribute Zscaler

Westcon-Comstor has signed an agreement with Zscaler to market and distribute its cloud-native security platform across EMEA.

The new partnership will see the company’s EMEA go-to-market initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS) add the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM to its roster of cyber security solutions. Westcon NGS provides the channel with the solutions to enable a secure path to digital transformation, and help partners unlock recurring revenue in a cloud-first world. The relationship will see Westcon NGS boost the capabilities within its Zero Trust Access pillar.

Recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, as a 10th consecutive year leader – and the sole leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant, Zscaler is redefining the networking and security market. It provides enterprise and corporate customers a best-in-class, next generation cybersecurity offering built especially for the distributed cloud world.

Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture, built on an industry-leading SASE framework delivers a high quality user experience, superior security and data protection. It reduces the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, via a Zero Trust approach.

“Zscaler is pleased to be partnering with Westcon-Comstor at a time when the SMB community is actively looking to double down on cybersecurity, in this distributed cloud environment,” says Arun Dharmalingam, vice-president: EMEA and APJ Alliances at Zscaler. “Westcon-Comstor’s wide regional reach, along with its marketing and sales support makes it the ideal partner for Zscaler as we target growth across the region.”

Daniel Hurel, vice-president at Westcon EMEA: cyber security and next-generation solutions, comments: “The Zero Trust Security Market is projected to grow from $19,6-billion in 2020 to $51,6-billion by 2026, according to Markets & Markets.

“Zscaler, as the recognised market leader in this space, is a crucial addition to our portfolio and will play a key role in helping our partners to significantly reduce the attack surface of their customers, with a true zero trust approach.”

Westcon NGS encompasses four solutions pillars: zero trust access, IoT/OT security, next generation SOC and secure cloud/DevOps. Focusing on solutions rather than specific vendor technologies, the company helps partners identify the solutions best suited to them, their customers and their long-term strategies, from its comprehensive portfolio.