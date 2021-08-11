ZADNA serves notice on ZACR

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) has issued a notice terminating the registry operating agreement (ROA) with the ZA Central Registry (ZACR).

ZADNA and ZACR entered into the agreement in April 2012, with the term due to end on 1 April 2022. ZADNA must inform ZACR of its intention to terminate the agreement six months prior to the expiry date, failing which the agreement is extended by default for another five years.

According to a ZADNA statement, it expressed its intention to terminate the agreement through a letter served to ZACR on 19 July 2021.

ZADNA states that it will now issue a Request for Information (RFI) that will be open for an appropriate period, then a Request for Proposals (RFP) for eligible registry operators to submit their proposals to offer registry services.

The organisation seeks to allay fears that it will take over the technical operations of the .za namespace.

It also states that it intends to establish a licensing regime for the .za namespace, which will enable ZADNA to licence registries and registrars in accordance with the Electronic Communications Act 25 (ECT Act) of 2002.