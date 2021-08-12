Alviva expects higher earnings

Alviva Holdings has published a trading statement about its earnings for the year ended 30 June.

According to the statement, headline earnings are expected to be between R330-million and R355-million, about 68% to 80% higher than the comparable period last year.

Earnings per share will likely be 124% to 143% higher at 253 cents to 274 cents, with headline earnings per share between 81% and 95% higher at 271 cents to 291 cents.

Core earnings per share will be 57% to 66% higher at 354 cents to 374 cents.