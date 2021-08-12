Business Intelligence Analyst at Westfalia Marketing Africa

Reporting to the Commercial Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for managing data retrieval and analysis within an organization. Their duties include organizing data points, communicating between upper management and the IT department and analyzing data to determine a corporation’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage and maintain the Business intelligence software of the company

Extrapolate data into meaningful information

Link BI software with other company software systems

Qualifications/Experience

Tertiary degree in relevant field i.e. BI, Stats or Mathematics

Minimum of 2 years of experience in business intelligence sector

Knowledge

In depth understanding of agricultural principles of fresh produce

An understanding of budgeting procedures, methods, evaluation criteria and resource planning

Analyse data for market trends and patterns

Skills

Good communication skills

Good negotiation skills

Good time management

Bilingual – Afrikaans and English

Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Utilize company resources to curate data

Attitude / Behavior

Attentive to colleagues needs

Attention to detail

Integrity

Hard working

Willing to travel both locally and internationally

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

