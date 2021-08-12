Business Intelligence Analyst at Westfalia Marketing Africa

Aug 12, 2021

Reporting to the Commercial Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for managing data retrieval and analysis within an organization. Their duties include organizing data points, communicating between upper management and the IT department and analyzing data to determine a corporation’s needs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage and maintain the Business intelligence software of the company
  • Extrapolate data into meaningful information
  • Link BI software with other company software systems

Qualifications/Experience

  • Tertiary degree in relevant field i.e. BI, Stats or Mathematics
  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in business intelligence sector

Knowledge

  • In depth understanding of agricultural principles of fresh produce
  • An understanding of budgeting procedures, methods, evaluation criteria and resource planning
  • Analyse data for market trends and patterns

Skills

  • Good communication skills
  • Good negotiation skills
  • Good time management
  • Bilingual – Afrikaans and English
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
  • Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
  • Utilize company resources to curate data

Attitude / Behavior

  • Attentive to colleagues needs
  • Attention to detail
  • Integrity
  • Hard working
  • Willing to travel both locally and internationally

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

