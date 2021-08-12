Data Engineer (1003037) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities: Ensuring that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.
Qualifications:
A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
A relevant post graduate degree would be beneficial.
Skills / Experience:
At least 2 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data.
Systems engineering and implementations experience.
Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud.
Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Experience in the following:
System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
IT systems development processes
Data modelling
Cloud Data Services
Detailed knowledge of:
Banking systems
Agile development life cycle
Polybase | Python
Solid understanding of:
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
SQL Server | Azure platform | Hadoop
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Data Engineering
- SQL