Data Engineer (1003037) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities: Ensuring that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.

Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
A relevant post graduate degree would be beneficial.

Skills / Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data.
Systems engineering and implementations experience.
Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud.
Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Experience in the following:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
IT systems development processes
Data modelling
Cloud Data Services

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems
Agile development life cycle
Polybase | Python

Solid understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
SQL Server | Azure platform | Hadoop

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Data Engineering
  • SQL

