Data Engineer (1003037) at Parvana Recruitment

Data Engineer (1003037)

Responsibilities: Ensuring that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.

Qualifications:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

A relevant post graduate degree would be beneficial.

Skills / Experience:

At least 2 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data.

Systems engineering and implementations experience.

Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud.

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Experience in the following:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

IT systems development processes

Data modelling

Cloud Data Services

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems

Agile development life cycle

Polybase | Python

Solid understanding of:

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

SQL Server | Azure platform | Hadoop

Desired Skills:

IT

Data Engineering

SQL

