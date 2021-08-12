Data Engineer at First National Bank

Role Purpose
- To design, develop, implement and maintain scalable and robust data integration interfaces and data models required by Analysts, Product Managers and Data Scientists.
Responsibilities
- Take ownership of data delivery end-to-end for specific business use cases, as well as set and manage SLAs.-
- Work with team and stakeholders to continually assess and redefine data technology stack to support changing data patterns and business use cases and to bridge the gaps between Data Engineering, Business, and Product by constantly collaborating with all parties to understand data needs.
- Work closely with Head of Data and the Data Architect to fulfil the department’s quarterly objectives and ensure business deliver effective solutions.
- Design, build, and evolve custom ETL processes for feeding consumer systems.- Design, implement, QA and deploy ETL transformations to enhance the Data Eco System and workflows to load, analyse and archive customer transactional data.
- Ensure data quality is maintained throughout all managed systems Perform data quality analysis and introduce monitors and alerts to maintain it.
- Help ensure best practices and technologies are used in the department by constantly testing the data that is coming from the database to ensure it is not corrupted.
- Build infrastructure to automate extremely high volumes of data delivery and creatively solve data volume and scaling challenges. Contribute to the design and architecture of innovative solutions to difficult problems.
- Ensure personal development plans and training is executed to ensure that the employee can tackle complex, intricate production-scale problems with tenacity, following them wherever they may go throughout the technology stack.- Train other employees in the organization on how to access the Data Eco System and how to make the best use of its contents.
Desired Skills:
- Reporting
- Ab Initio
- Hadoop
- Teradata
- SSIS
- SAS
- Data Warehousing
- HDFS
- Data engineering
- Data Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree