Desktop Support Engineer

Operations Support Engineer – Windows Desktop
LOCATION: Johannesburg or Cape Town
Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic [URL Removed] are currently looking for an Operations Support Engineer – Windows Desktop
JOB ROLE DESCRIPTION:
The primary purpose and function of this role is on the delivery of Windows Desktop services in a project [URL Removed] role will require an engineer with extensive experience in Windows Desktop system AD migration and implementations projects.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:
– PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION AT A HIGH QUALITY STANDARD.
– CREATION OF STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES AND KNOWLEDGE ARTICLES.
– WORK WITH THE OTHER DEPARTMENTS AS NEEDED DURING PROJECT DELIVERY SUCH AS PMO AND BAU SUPPORT TEAMS AS IT RELATED TO PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS.
DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests in a project capacity.
– Attend meetings and working parties to represent the technical project team where necessary.
– Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.
– Attend customer sites for onsite project related activities.
– Help identify gaps in existing technical documentation, knowledge and skills.
– Creating and maintaining of technical customer documentation during the project phase.
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:
– Accountable Execution.
– Agile Transformation.
– Cross-Business Engagement.
– Entrepreneurial Spirit.
– Excellent Customer Solutions.
– Impactful Communication.
– Inclusive Teamwork.
– Positive Resilience.
– Self-Driven Learning.
– Smart Decision Making.
REQUIREMENTS:
– Essential (2+ Years)
– Experience in migrating, configuring, troubleshooting, patching and administering of Microsoft Windows Desktop Operating Systems and related services.
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Graduate or qualified by experience.
– Microsoft MCSA
– Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
– ITIL Foundation
ADDITIONAL SKILLS / ATTRIBUTES:
– A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.
– Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems, and changes.
– Able and comfortable to solve and troubleshoot problems remotely.
– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
– A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.
– The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.
– A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.
– The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and productivity.
– Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.
– Professional telephone etiquette.
– Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.
– Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.
– Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.
– Light motor vehicle driving licence (Code B or code that includes B) and own reliable transport.
– Ability to obtain security clearance
Desired Skills:
- Delivery of Windows Desktop Services
- Windows Desktop System AD Migration
- Project implementation
- Remote Desktop
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
ASAP Resources Global is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and highcalibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.