Developer

Aug 12, 2021

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Developer to join their team.

Purpose Statement:

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Quality

  • Develop technical specifications from functional descriptions and/or ripened business requirements.
  • Develop front-end, back-end and integration layer software products according to technical specifications.
  • Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures.
  • Execute applications and systems performance analysis.
  • Recommend and implement improvement methods.
  • Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.
  • Liaise with software solution partners.
On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.
  • Ensure project deadlines are met according to contracted delivery SLA with business partners.

System uptime

  • Standby and support.
  • System monitoring.
  • Capacity planning.
  • Performance analysis / load tests.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Qualifications & Experience

Definition

  • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
  • A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT
  • 5 years+ proven software development experience
  • Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • CSS
  • React JS
  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services
  • WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
  • Web component development
  • An understanding of SOA

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Structured application development
  • DB design
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices
  • Systems analysis and design

Ideal Knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Client benefits rewards program
  • Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
  • Way of working with an external and /or offshore solution partner
  • Solid understanding of:
    • Banking systems environment
    • Banking business model
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
    • .NET developer platform
    • Omni-channel web platform

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

