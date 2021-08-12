Developer

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Developer to join their team.

Purpose Statement:

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Quality

Develop technical specifications from functional descriptions and/or ripened business requirements.

Develop front-end, back-end and integration layer software products according to technical specifications.

Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures.

Execute applications and systems performance analysis.

Recommend and implement improvement methods.

Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.

Liaise with software solution partners.

Execute applications and systems performance analysis

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.

Ensure project deadlines are met according to contracted delivery SLA with business partners.

System uptime

Standby and support.

System monitoring.

Capacity planning.

Performance analysis / load tests.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience

Qualifications & Experience

Definition

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT

5 years+ proven software development experience

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

.NET Core

C#

SQL

CSS

React JS

DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL

Web Services

Rest Services

WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns

Web component development

An understanding of SOA

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Structured application development

DB design

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Systems analysis and design

Ideal Knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Client benefits rewards program

Agile development approach and MVP mind-set

Way of working with an external and /or offshore solution partner

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment



Banking business model



Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)



.NET developer platform



Omni-channel web platform

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Learn more/Apply for this position